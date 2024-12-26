Miami Heat Sign G-League Standout To Contract
The Miami Heat are signing G-League standout Isaiah Stevens to a two-way NBA contract.
The news was first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.
Stevens went undrafted this past summer out of Colorado State, where he played for five seasons and helped lead the team in 2022 to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013.
He originally joined the Heat in July on an Exhibit 10 contract, which is a one-year, non-guaranteed contract, before being waived on Oct. 19 after the preseason. Nine days later, the team would sign him to the G-League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he has averaged 13 points and 11 assists this season.
Stevens joins a roster that is contending in the Eastern Conference, currently sitting sixth in the standings with a 14-13 record. Dru Smith Jr. suffered a season-ending injury earlier this week and the team sought help at the guard position. Rather than checking in on available free agents, the Heat decided to promote Stevens and let him earn a spot on the roster.
Coach Erik Spoelstra has a history of developing G-League talent such as Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson, both important contributors to the team in recent years. Stevens played in four games this preseason, where he impressed as a facilitator. In an overall 39 minutes played, he dished out 12 assists.
With the injuries the Heat have suffered, the team could rely on Stevens in a backup role.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
