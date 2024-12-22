Miami Heat Snap Incredible Streak in Shocking Collapse to Orlando Magic
Blowing a 22-point lead is bad enough for the Miami Heat. We probably don’t need to make them feel any worse.
Too bad.
Miami entered the fourth quarter Saturday night leading 106-84. They ended the fourth quarter with a crushing 121-114 loss to the injury-decimated Orlando Magic.
“These are tough, tough-ass lessons to complete a game,” coach Erik Spoelstra said.
The Associated Press reported teams with at least a 22-point lead entering the fourth quarter were 796-0 since Dec. 22, 2019.
Teams are now 796-1 in that span.
“Just a couple bad shots,” center Bam Adebayo told reporters. “And then I feel like we were relaxed because we were up.
“I feel like that’s the karma of the game,” Adebayo added. “You relax and then you let a team get hot, and it goes the other way. You’re trying to fight back.”
Miami became the first team since the Dallas Mavericks to blow such a lead.
It gets worse. According to ESPN, the Heat had a 99.7 win probability at one point.
Point guard Tyler Herro took responsibility for the Heat’s stunning collapse. Herro and Adebayo led the Heat with four turnovers.
“It’s my responsibility to take care of [the ball] going down the stretch,” Herro said. “Making the right plays for us to win. So I’ll be better.”
Miami dropped to 13-13 with the loss.
“It’s tough to get wins in this league … I think we [saw] that tonight,” Herro said. “Just the back and forth. You see it every night; there’s games like this.”
MORE HEAT NEWS
NBA Analyst Questions Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler’s Possible Trade Destinations
Heat’s Jimmy Butler Faces ‘Nonexistent’ Free Agent Market, Predicts NBA Insider
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.