Miami Heat Star Credits Steph Curry For New Shooting Approach
It's no secret Stephen Curry is influential as a basketball player.
He helped transform the game by revolutionizing the three-point shot while winning multiple titles with the Golden State Warriors.
One player who models his game after Curry is none other than Miami Heat's Tyler Herro.
In an profile with Couper Moorhead of NBA.com, Herro said, "I feel like with my body type and the way I play, it’s like Steph Curry. I try to make my shot profile as identical to Steph as possible. Steph shoots a lot of threes obviously, the rest of them are to the rim, layups and free throws. That’s kind of what I’m trying to resemble is literally what Steph’s doing."
Herro has always been a three-point shooter but this season, he is shooting a career-high 41.3 percent from beyond the arc. Herro even wants to replicate Curry's offensive skillsets with his own teammates, including center Bam Adebayo.
"He and [Chris] Quinn would watch Curry film together, including clips from the Paris Olympics, and Herro thought about how he could play off Adebayo the same way Curry does Draymond Green – while still finding ways to accentuate Adebayo’s greater offensive skillset."
Herro isn't the only member of the Heat to publicly admire Curry's game. Assistant coach Chris Quinn added, "Obviously Steph’s probably the greatest shooter of all time and does it in a variety of ways. He’s not just a spot-up guy, he’s not just an off-the-dribble guy, he’s not just a movement guy, he can make those threes in all different ways which is something Tyler can do too."
Herro is having the most efficient season of his young career and this new approach to shot creation is working wonders for the breakout star.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
