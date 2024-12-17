Miami Heat Star Expresses Frustration After Overtime Loss
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler had his best performance of the season Monday night but the result of the game was not what he hoped.
The Heat lost an overtime thriller in Detroit, losing 125-124 behind Butler's strong triple-double. Butler posted 35 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists. He also added four steals. It was his first triple-double this season. His most recent triple-double prior to tonight came against the Spurs back in February. His monster performance comes amidst the multiple trade rumors that have been headlining the news of the NBA for almost two weeks now.
After the game, Butler was interviewed by FanDuel Sports Network where he expressed his frustration with the outcome of the game.
Butler said, "Maybe I gotta do better. Maybe I gotta do more. But I hate losing. I... I despise losing."
Butler dominated this game, even shooting extremely efficiently. He shot 57.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. This season, he is averaging 19.4 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Miami trailed by 19 points in the second half, only to start mounting a comeback in the late fourth quarter with an 18-2 run before losing in OT. This loss snapped a four-game winning streak.
In Butler's career, he has never had a season below .500 when it comes to his games played with a record of 498-335.
