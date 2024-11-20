Miami Heat Star Jaime Jaquez Looks to Bounce Back from Injury
Jaime Jaquez is an integral part of the Miami Heat rotation this season, averaging 23 minutes across nine games.
Jaquez sustained a high ankle sprain Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers, forcing him to miss Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. His playing status is day to day.
Jaquez's availability is frustrating to say the least. When asked how difficult this season has been in terms of being able to get on the court, the 2023 first round draft pick had this to say:
"It’s been tough," Jaquez said. "Missing games is never easy, especially when you work so hard in the offseason to get physically and mentally ready. I’m staying focused on my recovery, supporting my teammates from the sidelines, and doing everything I can to get back to 100 percent as soon as possible."
This season, Jaquez is averaging nine points, six rebounds and just under three assists. In his limited attempts, he has seen a boost in his three-point percentage. He is shooting 38 percent from the arc, compared to last season's 32 percent.
Jaquez, who made the All-Rookie team last season, looks to get back on the court soon. His next opportunity to play is Sunday evening for Miami's home matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The Heat are sitting through an extended five-day break that is beneficial when it comes to Jaquez' recovery.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
