Miami Heat Star Passes Hall of Famer With Franchise Milestone
Bam Adebayo's consistency is what has made him one of the best Miami Heat players in recent years.
The 2017 first-round pick can now say he is up there as one of the best centers of all time after passing Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning to now have the second most double-doubles for the franchise.
Adebayo has 206 double-doubles in 514 games, a feat he was able to pass Mourning with 79 less games played in a Heat uniform. He still sits behind Rony Seikaly, who played with the Heat from 1988-1994. Adebayo has 15 double-doubles this season with 25 games played.
This season, Adebayo is averaging a double-double. He is posting 16.2 points and 10.2 rebounds, adding five assists. This is being considered a down year for the three-time All-Star as he is shooting a career low 45 percent from the field. Since his breakout season in 2019-20, Adebayo has averaged at least 16 points and has solidified himself as a scoring threat.
Adebayo has become an elite two-way player and his consistency is something that the Heat rely on to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. Since 2020, Adebayo has played at least 55 games a season.
With another 57 games on the schedule this season, Adebayo has an opportunity to pass Seikaly's leading record with 221 double-doubles in franchise history. He currently sits 15 double-doubles behind and will have plenty of chances to achieve that milestone this season.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
