Miami Heat Star Ranked Among Top 10 Point Guards
The Miami Heat are having an up-and-down season thus far but one big positive to this season is the improvement of Tyler Herro.
In a recent ranking from Fadeaway World, Tyler Herro is ranked 10th among best point guards in the league.
The reasoning for his placement is as follows:
"Tyler Herro has transitioned seamlessly into a primary playmaking role, showcasing his ability to score and facilitate at a high level. His sharpshooting from deep and ability to create his own shot have made him a consistent offensive threat. Herro’s development as a passer has also been a bright spot, as he’s taken on more ball-handling responsibilities."
This season, Herro is averaging 24 points, five rebounds and five assists in 18 games. Throughout his young career, Herro has usually played the shooting guard role, but has seen an uptick in reps at the team's primary ball handler.
As for why Herro is ranked the lowest on this list, Fadeaway World had this to say:
"While Herro’s numbers are impressive, his defensive limitations and Miami’s .500 record keep him at the bottom of this list. Nevertheless, his performance this season suggests he has the potential to climb higher as the Miami Heat aim to improve in the standings."
While the 2019 first-round pick has been fantastic this season, there are point guards ranked above him such as Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard who have shown more consistency throughout their tenure in the NBA. If Herro can keep up his stellar play, he should see a boost in these rankings in the coming weeks and months.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan