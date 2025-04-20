Miami Heat Star Shades Former Teammate Ahead Of Playoff Matchup
The Miami Heat face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers to begin their playoff run.
A familiar face is the starting small forward for the Cavaliers: Max Strus. He was an integral piece to the Heat rotation throughout their 2023 cinderella playoff run as the No. 8 seed. The Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets through five games in the NBA Finals.
Throughout that postseason, Strus averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists with his strongest performances against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. His breakout season earned him a four-year, $63 million contract with the Cavaliers that offseason.
This season, Strus only played in 50 games, his lowest since 2021. He averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Strus' experience in Miami could provide Cleveland some input on how to better prepare for this playoff series. Heat center Bam Adebayo shares no worries about the possibility.
"I don't give a f**k about Max Strus," the three-time All-Star told reporters.
Adebayo has been to two NBA Finals as a member of the Heat. His playoff experience alongside guard Tyler Herro hopes to help put the Heat over the edge. They enter this playoff series as heavy underdogs.
The playoff series begins Sunday night at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.
