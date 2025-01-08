Miami Heat Star Tyler Herro Recalls Eastern Conference Rival Nearly Drafting Him
Here’s a nightmare scenario for Miami Heat fans: imagine if the rival Boston Celtics drafted Tyler Herro in 2019.
On the Jan. 7 episode of The OGs podcast, Herro shared that the 18-time NBA champions intended on adding him to an already-loaded roster several years ago. Boston entered the 2019 draft having reached the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the previous three seasons.
“They had already guaranteed me the pick for the most part,” Herro said. “And then Miami took me right before at 13. So it was a blessing.”
Herro had long circled potentially landing in Miami. He grew up a Heat fan and owned Antoine Walker and LeBron James jerseys.
Herro said his parents even had a Heat logo painted on his bedroom wall.
One might think Herro prepared for the draft with no ideal team in mind. Not necessarily, especially when the league finalized the draft order that spring.
“When I [saw] the numbers on the teams of where they were drafting and I see Miami was 13, I was set on Miami months prior before they even [drafted],” Herro recalled.
“It was just like a dream to go to Miami.”
Boston picked Indiana guard Romeo Langford instead. Langford lasted two-plus seasons in Boston before the Celtics sent him to San Antonio in the 2022 Derrick White trade.
Langford currently plays for BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque, a French professional team.
Herro has had mixed success against the Celtics in 17 career games (10 starts), averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.
Boston held Herro to 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 6 of 19 shooting in a 19-point loss Dec. 2. The Heat and Celtics don’t play again until Feb. 10 in Miami.
HERRO SHARES APPRECIATION FOR HASLEM
Longtime Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem quickly texted Herro after the team drafted him in 2019.
The training, conditioning, and practicing would come later. First, Haslem wanted to give Herro a tour of Miami’s neighborhoods.
“We kicked it at a little spot,” Herro recently recalled on The OGs. “He was able to keep me safe down here in Miami."
Herro discussed his bond with Haslem on the podcast’s Jan. 7 episode. The duo spent four seasons together, with Haslem firmly entrenched as a player-coach—emphasis on coach—at that point in his career.
The Heat have long prided themselves on ‘Heat Culture,’ a feat Herro feels came partly from Haslem’s presence.
“We’ve had highs and lows, but just having ‘OG’ there and having a voice there that can just bring us all back together,” Herro said. "We obviously greatly appreciate ‘OG’ keeping us all in.”
BARKLEY TALKS BUTLER TRADE RUMORS
Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew discussed Jimmy Butler’s trade drama and whether a team should acquire him ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Butler hits unrestricted free agency this summer if he declines his $52 million player option.
“I wouldn’t even trade for him unless he gave me a contract extension because I can’t take that chance that he’s going to leave after one year since you have to give up some good stuff,” Barkley said Tuesday night.
“Jimmy Butler is a terrific player," Barkley added. "You’re not going to get him free. But if I'm going to rent him for the rest of the season and he opts out of my contract, I’m done.“
Teams potentially interested in Butler are almost certainly aware of the downsides, including his age, durability, and upcoming free agency.
Barkley criticized Butler for wanting a contract extension yet getting suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.
“This is all about money,” Barkley said. “So don’t tell me he lost some joy and all this. He wants a long-term contract. You have a contract. You don’t get to say, 'Unless you extend me, I’m just going to quit playing.' I bet he gets joy if he got three more years.”
