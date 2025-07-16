Miami Heat Still Have Lots Of Work To Do According To Latest Rankings
After the first two weeks of free agency, the Miami Heat have made a decent amount of moves in an attempt to upgrade their roster for Eastern Conference playoff contention. With the outlook of the conference now in a negative light due to all the season-ending injuries suffered, the Heat have a shot at being a playoff-caliber roster.
Longtime NBA writer John Schuhmann released his offseason continuity rankings. The Heat are ranked No. 16.
The rankings are based on what percentage of the roster is still under contract. The Heat have 11 returning players along with 76 percent of the rotational minutes set to stick around for next season.
The team acquired Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell through a three-team deal, losing Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love. Miami also re-signed guard Davion Mitchell to a two-year deal. The Heat's big loss this offseason was losing their franchise record-holder for three-point field goals. Duncan Robinson opted to enter free agency and signed a four-year deal with the Detroit Pistons. Miami was at least able to lessen the blow by making the move a sign-and-trade deal, adding forward Simone Fontecchio in return.
Outside of losing Anderson, Love and Robinson, the team remains largely intact. With younger players such as Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic expected to take bigger leaps this season along with two All-Star caliber players in Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, Miami has the assets to at least contend for a top-six seed in the East.