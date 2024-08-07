Miami Heat Teammates Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic Facing Off For Chance At Gold
Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Nikola Jovic are facing off for a chance at the gold medal.
Team USA will play Serbia in the semifinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday at 3 PM EST.
It begs the question of which Heat starter will emerge victorious: the heavy favorite in Adebayo, or could an inspiring performance from Jovic lift Serbia to victory?
Through four games in the Olympics, the 27-year-old Adebayo is performing exceptionally well. His three-point shooting is practical and improved, knocking down numerous throughout the tournament.
Adebayo is growing closer to his second gold medal. The USA recently defeated Brazil 122-87, and they’re starting to smell blood. Serbia fell short to the USA multiple times earlier in the summer, with coach Steve Kerr and Co. winning by a margin of more than 20 points in each.
The 21-year-old Jovic is dealing with a variety of issues keeping him off the floor. He did not suit up against Australia due to illness while slowly working back due to his ankle injury, which he suffered during the offseason. However, there’s a chance to hit the ground running in this matchup against Adebayo and the rest of the loaded USA roster.
If Serbia hopes to walk away victorious to earn a spot in the title game, they can’t just rely on the three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Going up against the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry requires a full-power unit, along with some luck.
Whoever comes out on top marches to Saturday’s championship while the loser heads to battle for the bronze medal.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI.
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina