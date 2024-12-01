Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors Prop Bets: Duncan Robinson Looks to Stay Hot
The Miami Heat (9-8) look to win their third straight game with a victory over the Toronto Raptors Bucks (5-15) on Sunday night.
Looking to have some added fun and potentially win a little money during tonight’s Heat-Raptors game? Here are some Heat-related prop bets you should consider:
DUNCAN ROBINSON O/U 11.5 POINTS: OVER
Duncan Robinson has topped double-digit points in four of his last five games, including a 22-point outing Wednesday night against the Hornets. We believe Robinson continues his mini-scoring surge.
Robinson has a mildly hot hand, and the Heat are winning games. Why change what works? Take the over here, watch Robinson barely score 12 points, and enjoy your winnings. Sounds good to us!
DUNCAN ROBINSON O/U 2.5 THREES: UNDER
Let’s double up on Robinson here. You might be tempted to take the over on threes because of his recent scoring outputs. Robinson averages 2.6 threes made per game, so this over/under is right in line with his regular numbers.
Don’t be misled, though. Robinson has finished four of his last five games with two threes, making us skeptical he’ll go over tonight. We suggest playing it safe and taking the under.
HAYWOOD HIGHSMITH O/U 3.5 REBOUNDS: UNDER
Highsmith only averages 2.9 rebounds, his lowest in three seasons. That’s despite averaging a career-high 24.3 minutes and starting nine of 15 games.
This is another tempting over/under because Highsmith had four rebounds Friday against the Raptors. We’re not feeling this one, though. Not when he regularly tallies fewer than four rebounds. Go with the under.
JIMMY BUTLER O/U 5.5 ASSISTS: OVER
Asking Butler to record at least six assists sounds tough. However, he’s had six assists in two of four games since returning from his ankle injury, and he had five in three quarters Wednesday.
Is there a risk here? Of course, there is. Do we suggest you take Butler to go over on the assists? Yes, we do.
