Miami Heat Trade Jimmy Butler, Land Former No. 1 Pick In Potential Blockbuster Trade
It seems the Miami Heat and star Jimmy Butler are not in favor of parting ways, but unfortunate circumstances could leave the two sides with no other solution.
If the regular season starts poorly for the Heat, with Butler continuing to deal with injury concerns, it could lead to a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline. One team certain to get in the mix if the 35-year-old becomes available is the Golden State Warriors.
Golden State made it abundantly clear they're still looking to compete for a title with superstar Stephen Curry at the helm. Bleacher Report recently proposed a four-team trade, landing Butler with the Warriors.
The full trade details are as follows:
Warriors get:
Jimmy Butler (from Heat)
Anton Watson (from Celtics)
Heat get:
Andrew Wiggins (from Warriors)
Jonathan Kuminga (from Warriors)
$14.9M trade exception (Butler)
Pistons get:
Kevon Looney (from Warriors)
Gary Payton II (from Warriors)
Atlanta Hawks 2026 second-rounder (from Warriors)
Los Angeles Lakers 2026 second-rounder (from Heat)
Atlanta Hawks 2028 second-rounder (from Warriors)
$2.5 million (from Warriors)
$1.5 million (from Heat)
Celtics get:
$1.1 million (from the Heat)
Heat team president Pat Riley may desire greater draft capital if he's willing to part ways with his franchise cornerstone. Moving the six-time All-Star means the Heat would need a few years to build a championship-worthy roster around All-Star Bam Adebayo.
