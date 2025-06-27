Miami Heat Unveil Jakucionis’ Jersey Number, Once Worn By Rookie Standout
The Miami Heat have unveiled No. 25 as the jersey for coveted draft pick Kasparas Jakucionis.
Jakucionis will don the number once worn by former Heat guard Kendrick Nunn. In Nunn's first season, he finished runner-up in NBA Rookie of the Year voting.
However, Jakucionis will aim to outshine his jersey brother in Miami. Though it won't be easy with Nunn putting up 15.3 points, 3.3 assist, and 2.7 rebounds in his rookie season.
Selected with the 20th pick, many analysts believe he slipped. ESPN's lead draft analyst Johnathan Givony ranked the point guard as high as 11th on his final big board.
"This is a slide for him, but he's going to be thrilled where he ended up," Givony said. "The Miami Heat need a ball handler and playmaker in the worst possible way. Jakucionis is the best pick and roll playmaker in this draft."
During his freshman season at Illinois, Jakucionis averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field.
Jakucionis is heralded as possibly the top pick-and-roll player in this draft class. To make an instant impact with the Heat, he’ll need to cut down on turnovers and improve his three-point efficiency. Fortunately, coach Erik Spoelstra has a proven track record developing guard talent, so his growth looks promising.
