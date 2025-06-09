Miami Heat Urged To Take Gap Offseason Ahead of 2026 Free Agency
The Miami Heat are one of many teams predicted to pursue some big names this offseason. After trading All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline, the team is lacking a true superstar-caliber player.
Bleacher Report claims the Heat's leading duo of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo is good but not strong enough to make the team contenders in the Eastern Conference.
"[Tyler] Herro has made strides as a playmaker and shot-taker, and [Bam] Adebayo remains fantastically versatile," the article wrote. "Neither is equipped to be the heart and soul of a contender-level offense."
While the Heat look to make a significant change to the roster this offseason, the article also claims it may be better to save their money for the next free agency cycle.
"Without a clear present-day or future solution already on the roster, the Heat must look outward," the article added. "And that should lead them to an awkward realization: They’re better off taking a gap year. Miami doesn't have any money to throw around in free agency but could have $30-plus million in space next summer, when they also control their own first-round pick. Taking a step back now makes more sense than prematurely pursuing a trade or pretending as if the Heat’s roster is built to yield a solution without a significant addition."
Even though the team significantly reduced their payroll by moving Butler, the move signaled a hard reset for the franchise. Miami desperately needs to figure out how to acquire another offensive tentpole, whether this offseason or next.