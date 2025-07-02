Miami Heat Veteran Bids Farewell To Duncan Robinson, Shooter To Shooter
Parting ways is never easy, especially when it involves a player who became part of the franchise’s identity.
Duncan Robinson has left the Miami Heat, agreeing to a three-year and $48 million deal with the Detroit Pistons. He spent seven seasons in Miami after going undrafted in 2018.
Heat forward Kevin Love took to Instagram to bid farewell to the franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,202). The two had been teammates since 2023, the year Miami made a run to the NBA Finals before ultimately falling to the Denver Nuggets.
During a 2023 episode of The Young Man and The Three, Robinson praised Love’s selflessness, noting it played a major role in the team’s victory over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
"I think Kevin coming totally changed the whole dynamic of our locker room. His character, his levity, what he brought in terms of connecting people, having a sense of humor," Robinson said.
"When you have a guy who's played in four NBA Finals and won a championship get pulled from a rotation in the middle of a series, and his immediate reaction is uplifting the guy that's replacing him. That alone sets the tone down the line for everybody else," he continued.
Both Love and Robinson have competed in three-point contests during their careers. So, from one shooter to another this farewell likely hits a little different.
