Miami Heat Veteran Needs To Follow Path Of Former Heat Legend
The Miami Heat are familiar with having championship veterans on their roster, whose role has been defined beyond their playing ability.
This was the case with Udonis Haslem, and now with Kevin Love.
Love is averaging six points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 rebounds on 36.9 percent shooting and 36.7 percent from three-point range.
The efficiency is definitely below average for his size and position. However, this is mainly because he primarily is a perimeter shooter at this stage of his career. He attempts more three-point shots than in the paint, which is the exact opposite of what Miami needs right now. Even worse, his defensive skills have diminished as his mobility decreased because of his age.
Love still holds plenty of value on this team as one of the leaders in the locker room and more importantly, he can provide guidance to Nikola Jovic and Kel’el Ware. They are two of the Heat’s young core guys who are flourishing in several ways Love used to, while providing extra value the team desperately needs.
Ware and Jovic are the two tallest players on the Heat who are a small team beyond them. Ware at 7-feet tall, is primarily the interior threat with the shot blocking capabilities the Heat don’t have beyond Bam Adebayo. And Jovic provides more positional size and is shooting a better percentage from three-point range than Love too.
