Miami Heat Well Represented On All-Summer League Team In Las Vegas
Miami Heat rookie center Kel'el Ware received his first professional honor on Monday as he was named to the NBA2K25 Summer League First Team.
Ware is one of only two rookies to be voted for such a distinction this season.
He was the 15th selection in June's NBA Draft. He is joined by Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, who was the third pick overall.
The remainder of the first team selections included Grizzlies' forwards Scotty Pippen, Jr. and GG Jackson. The Grizzlies were the only team to post two selections on the squad.
Los Angeles Clippers wing Jordan Miller rounded out the first team.
Jalen Wilson of the Brooklyn Nets was named the league's Most Valuable Player. He averaged 21.8 points and 4.6 rebounds. He also shot an amazing 55 percent from three-point range.
Heat second-year man, Jaime Jaquez, Jr., despite only playing in two games this summer, was voted to the NBA 2K25 Summer League Second Team.
The Heat are playing the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night for the Summer League Championship. Ware will get one more game to improve his already stellar statistics. On Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors, the 7-footer scored 18 points and pulled down five rebounds to help propel the Heat to the semifinal victory.
So far, after five games in Las Vegas, Ware has averaged 17.4 points and eight rebounds. He is also shooting 58.6 percent from the field.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.