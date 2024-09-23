Miami Heat Will Host Red, White And Pink Annual Event At Kaseya Center
The Miami Heat ‘Red, White, and Pink’ annual game will be held on Monday, October 7 at Kaseya Center
The event, presented by Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, will include the franchise’s 2024-25 roster. Erik Spoelstra and other Heat players will attend to support the cause.
A lot of work and effort went into making this all happen. The Heat and Baptist Health Foundation have a philanthropic partnership.
Last year’s event raised more than $30,000 to benefit Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute research and clinical trials.
What makes this event meaningful?
October is an important month because we honor and cherish all of the strong women who are cancer survivors.
When it’s about Breast Cancer Awareness, it’s an emotional time for many family, friends, and colleagues who know or have had a loved one who was a victim of cancer.
Physicians are also admired and appreciated for their work and commitment.
The Red, White, and Pink event is moving. Any good cause that helps anyone with any disease or illness is worthy of participation. In this year’s event, we could see the same as last year but try to make it ten times better.
It’s always great to see the Heat players take pride in participating in these events and adding value. It’s like that All-Star game feeling, where you’ll have fun playing basketball and entertaining the crowd.
Former Heat Udonis Haslem was among many people from last year’s event to honor the survivors, doctors, and others.
We hope that these donations will allow us to continue to find a cure and help many women beat cancer.
