Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Without A Key Reserve Tonight Against Detroit Pistons

Shandel Richardson

Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) protects the ball from San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) protects the ball from San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love is out tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

According to the team, he is dealing with a personal issues. The Heat are also without Josh Christopher, who is on G League assignment. Guard Ausar Thompson (conditioning) and Bobi Klintman (calf) are unavailable for the Pistons.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 pm., ET

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -8.5

VITALS: : The Heat and Pistons meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now won six-straight against Detroit, including eight of the last nine overall. The Heat are 71-57 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 39-24 in home games and 32-33 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Nikola Jovic

PISTONS 

F Tim Hardaway Jr

F Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren  

G Jaden Ivey

G Cade Cunningham 

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Terry Rozier coming up in win against Charlotte Hornets, his former team: “It meant a lot for him, and we wanted to acknowledge that. He had some great years here. That’s why we respected him so much. He was kind of a Heat-killer in those games. And it’s always good to see somebody play well and get the win on their former homecourt. But he did it within the context of what was going to impact winning. He wasn’t pressing. He wasn’t trying to do too much. That was a big three.”



Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here