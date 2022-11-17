A Look At Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic's First Start

Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic made his first start Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.

He didn't disappoint.

Jovic finished with 13 points while filling in for center Bam Adebayo in the starting lineup.

“I was encouraged by his play,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We felt putting him with the starters would give him the best chance to compliment that group. He was terrific, particularly in that first half. He played with a lot of energy. He gave us some relief baskets. His skill level — all of those things are good."

Here's a look at some of Jovic's highlights:

The Heat drafted Jovic with the intention of bringing him along slowly. The fact he was able to contribute so fast was encouraging because they now know he can be a rotation player.

“He’s just going to continue to get a lot better with more experience, more time, more development — all of that," Spoelstra said. "But I was encouraged, stepping in and playing as well as he did on the road.”

