A Look At The Miami Heat's New Approach To Facing Boston Celtics Friday

The plan for the Heat is to play their style against the Celtics in the rematch

In Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat admitted they abandoned their style of play.

With the teams set for a rematch Friday, the Heat know what it takes to leave Boston with a split. They need to play their game.

Here's what they had to say about what has to happen for a victory:

Guard Max Strus: "I think we need to play more of our game, more of our speed. We'll watch the film. We'll break it down. We'll be prepared for Friday."

Center Bam Adebayo: "I feel like what we scored was in our wheel house. It just got away from us on the other end. I feel like once we really lock in, watch some film, I feel like we can come out with a "W" on Friday."

Guard Tyler Herro: "That's the big thing when you're playing a good team like them, they're going to try to force you into playing their game. That's why they are the best team in the league right now ... We've got a great coaching staff and they're going to prepare us for Friday."

Coach Erik Spoelstra: I don't think it's in the best interest for us to make it a shootout. We don't want to play a slow game by any means. That's not us all at all but get it a little bit more on our terms."

