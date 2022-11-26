Aggressive Bam Adebayo Is What's Best For Miami Heat

The numbers didn't tell the complete story of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo's best performance of the season.

He had 38 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's victory against the Washington Wizards. The stats were impressive but it was the way it happened that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra liked the most.

The fact Adebayo was aggressive while playing within the offense is what the Heat want to see more. The 22 field goal attempts were a season-high for Adebayo.

"That's just an assertiveness we've been working on and he's been working on," Spoelstra said. "That just take a lot of game reps. I thought everything was just with a great flow. It wasn't like he was going out of his way to try to get up (22) attempts or try to score close to 40. It wasn't that way at all. Where he was at his best is it's pick-and-rolls, some post-ups at times, it's some random drives, it's bringing up the ball up the court and driving by a defender when the defense isn't set. It's an offensive rebound here, it's a dish there."

