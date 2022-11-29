Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Hoping To Avoid Receiving the Tim Hardaway Treatment

Jackson was accused of using homophobic language on Twitter.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had some words for a fan after a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The fan suggested Jackson should not be demanding a large sum of money after the loss. Jackson had a heated response.

“Boy STFU,” Jackson tweeted. “Y’all be capping too much on this app. MF never smelt a football field and never did s***. Eat a d***!”

The tweet has since been deleted, but some are alleging Jackson’s words were anti-gay. ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley accused the Ravens quarterback of homophobia.

Jackson said it was “a defamation of character.”

Now, Jackson will now hope to avoid a similar fate to former Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway, who infamously went on an anti-gay rant in a 2007 interview with Dan Le Batard.

“You know, I hate gay people,” Hardaway said. “I let it be known. I don't like gay people and I don't like to be around gay people. I am homophobic, I don't like it.”

Hardaway eventually apologized for his words but they kept him out of consideration for the Hall of Fame until 2022.

Although Jackson’s words were less extreme, he is receiving backlash. Hardaway’s comments were made in 2007 but many sports organizations have taken bigger strides to advocate for LGBTQ rights.

Similar to Hardaway, Jackson may have his reputation tarnished down the stretch of his career. While Jackson’s words could be considered unprofessional, it doesn’t seem his actions were intended to harm anyone or spew homophobia.

