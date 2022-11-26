Bam Adebayo Passes Dwyane Wade For Fifth Place On Miami Heat Career Double-Doubles List

Adebayo has accomplished the feat in just six seasons

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is nowhere close to being the best player in franchise history.

But at least he can say he is ahead of Heat legend Dwyane Wade in something. After Friday's 38-point, 12-rebound performance against the Washington Wizards, Adebayo surpassed Wade for fifth place on the Heat's double-doubles list.

Adebayo has 127, just ahead of Wade's 126. To be fair to Wade, the stat is catered more to big men. Point guards are likely to get more double-doubles than shooting guards, the position Wade played.

Still, it's an impressive accomplishment for Adebayo, who is considered among the league's rising players.

"He's the guy that we've been able to count on with his mental stability, his consistency, his leadership and also his play on both ends of the court," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

Adebayo is only in his sixth season, giving him plenty time to move up the ranks. He trails just Udonis Haslem (134), Hassan Whiteside (185), Alonzo Mourning (205)and Rony Seikaly (221).

The Heat return to action Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat Twitter reaction from Friday's victory. CLICK HERE

Caleb Martin delivers despite illness. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo has been Mr. Reliable of late. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com