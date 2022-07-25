Boston Celtics Enter The Kevin Durant Trade Talks

With Kevin Durant being the biggest name on the market right now, the Boston Celtics have joined the Miami Heat in the race to acquire him.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, even though the Celtics have entered the race, they are no closer to signing him than other teams. The Celtics might have to include an All-Star player such as Jaylen Brown and a good amount of draft picks in order to make it happen.

Adding Durant to the Celtics’ roster will increase their offensive abilities and 3-point shooting. Last season, the Celtics finished seventh in the league in offensive ratings and 14th in 3-point shooting percentage.

Durant is averaging 27 points on 49 percent shooting and 38 percent 3-point shooting in his career. He is also averaging seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block.

Last season, Durant averaged 29 points, seven rebounds, six assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks. He shot 51 percent from the field and 38 percent from the three-point line.

If the Celtics acquire Durant, he and Jayson Tatum will make a strong scoring tandem. If the Celtics can somehow keep Brown while getting Durant, their scoring prowess increases.

Besides the Heat and Celtics, the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors are other teams that have shown interest in acquiring Durant.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson