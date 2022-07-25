Skip to main content

Boston Celtics Enter The Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Miami Heat trade target now on the radar of the Celtics
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With Kevin Durant being the biggest name on the market right now, the Boston Celtics have joined the Miami Heat in the race to acquire him.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, even though the Celtics have entered the race, they are no closer to signing him than other teams. The Celtics might have to include an All-Star player such as Jaylen Brown and a good amount of draft picks in order to make it happen.

Adding Durant to the Celtics’ roster will increase their offensive abilities and 3-point shooting. Last season, the Celtics finished seventh in the league in offensive ratings and 14th in 3-point shooting percentage.

Durant is averaging 27 points on 49 percent shooting and 38 percent 3-point shooting in his career. He is also averaging seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block.

Last season, Durant averaged 29 points, seven rebounds, six assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks. He shot 51 percent from the field and 38 percent from the three-point line.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If the Celtics acquire Durant, he and Jayson Tatum will make a strong scoring tandem. If the Celtics can somehow keep Brown while getting Durant, their scoring prowess increases.

Besides the Heat and Celtics, the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors are other teams that have shown interest in acquiring Durant.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Udonis Haslem details free agency meeting with the Heat. CLICK HERE.

How well would Kyrie Irving fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics fans are racist. CLICK HERE.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_18374563_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Still Feels Slighted About Defensive Player Of The Year Award

By Shandel RichardsonJul 23, 2022 3:39 PM EDT
USATSI_7758549_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Reportedly Declined Pat Riley's Request To Play For Less Money In 2014

By Shandel RichardsonJul 23, 2022 2:01 PM EDT
USATSI_18390908_168389536_lowres
News

Check Out Bam Adebayo's Highlights at Miami Summer Pro League

By Shandel RichardsonJul 23, 2022 1:49 PM EDT
USATSI_18290739_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra's Son Is In Cancer Remission

By Shandel RichardsonJul 23, 2022 1:40 PM EDT
USATSI_17945389_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Have Reportedly Made No Progress on Kevin Durant And Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks

By Cory NelsonJul 22, 2022 12:31 PM EDT
USATSI_18390927_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler An NFL Receiver?

By Cory NelsonJul 21, 2022 1:48 PM EDT
USATSI_18374563_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On Trade Speculation: `It Is What It Is'

By Shandel RichardsonJul 21, 2022 12:20 PM EDT
USATSI_18725171_168389536_lowres
News

Golden State's Steph Curry Throws Shade at Miami Heat Fans During ESPYs

By Cory NelsonJul 21, 2022 10:55 AM EDT