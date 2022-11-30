What They're Saying About Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown

The combo of Boston Celtics forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have grown into one of the most exciting duos in the NBA.

In fact, they are the best in the league.

The Miami Heat get the opportunity to face them twice this week, starting Wednesday at TD Garden.

Here's a look at what others are saying about them:

Brad Botkin of CBS Sports.com -- "So what do you say we give this man [Jaylen Brown] his due? And by due, I don't mean an All-Star berth. That goes without saying. I mean his real due. Just because Brown has a slightly better teammate who happens to be one of the best players in the world doesn't mean that Brown isn't right there in the same company. This is the best duo in the NBA right now, and Brown deserves proper recognition for his part in that."

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic --"They're probably the No. 1 team in the league, and they probably have the best duo in the league, too."

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith --"Jaylen Brown is no joke either, but Jayson Tatum is clearly the star of this basketball team, they’re clearly the best team in the Eastern Conference right now."

Celtics guard Marcus Smart -- “They’re unstoppable. They’re going to draw so much attention. So by them cutting, you know Al’s going to get wide open shots, Derrick White, me, Malcolm, Sam, we’re all going to get open shots because of those guys are cutting and everybody’s gonna sink in the paint on them."

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins -- Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, [they are] the best duo in the NBA and they proved that last year. Yes, they didn't win the NBA championship, but we saw them at least get to the Finals ... What they're doing right now ... their leadership skills, Jayson Tatum averaging a 30 piece-plus. Jaylen Brown 25-plus ... When I look at JT and JB, yes, they will be All-Stars this season."

Shaun Powell of NBA.com -- "Jayson Tatum is playing like a Kia MVP favorite and Boston brings an offense that’s historically efficient. It’s a proud group and Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are just a few of the returnees who seem hell-bent on redemption."

