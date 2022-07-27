Skip to main content

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum On Kevin Durant Trade Speculation: `I Love The Guys That We Got'

Celtics and Miami Heat are among the teams reportedly interested in trading for Durant

The Boston Celtics are the latest team to join the hunt for signing Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. 

On Tuesday, Celtics top player Jayson Tatum spoke on the reports and rumors. Tatum spoke with reporters before the premier of Showtime documentary Point Gods,.

“I played with [Durant] during the Olympics,” Tatum said.  “Obviously, he’s a great player, but that’s not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys that we got.”

The Celtics and Miami Heat are among a handful of teams trying to attract Durant. Last month he requested a trade before the start of free agency. 

The Celtics would likely have to depart with guard Jaylen Brown to acquire Durant. The Nets have reportedly requested center Bam Adebayo in their trade dealings with the Heat.

Acquiring Durant, who is a two-time champion and future Hall of Famer, would be a strong get for either team. Last year the Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals after defeating the top-seeded Heat in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals.  

