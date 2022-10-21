Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart On Facing The Miami Heat Tonight: "We're Expecting A Very Pissed Off Miami team"

The Boston Celtics know what to expect when they face the Miami Heat tonight in a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals.

Last year the Celtics defeated the Heat in seven games, advancing to the NBA Finals. The Heat fell just one Jimmy Butler 3-pointer shy of making a second Finals appearance in three seasons.

So the Celtics know what type of environment they are entering at FTX Arena.

“We’re expecting a very pissed off Miami team tonight,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said at the morning shootaround.

The Heat are in a similar situation as the Phoenix Suns. The Suns were upset by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of last year's Western Conference playoffs and on Wednesday got some sort of revenge by defeating the Mavs in the season opener.

"If you get your asses kicked, you want to get your get-back," Suns guard Devin Booker said in the postgame interview on ESPN. "That's just life. We still have 81 games to go. I said that before the game. It's a good start. I think it's a good start to show our team if we're down early that we can come back in games."

