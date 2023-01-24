Boston Celtics Without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Marcus Smart Tonight Against Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics will play without Marcus Smart (ankle), Al Horford (back), Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) and Jaylen Brown (adductor) tonight against the Miami Heat.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami-Dade Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: -1.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Boston holds a 2-1 series advantage. The Heat are 52-80 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 23-42 in road games.. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari is (knee), Marcus Smart (ankle), Al Horford (back), Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) and Jaylen Brown (adductor) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

CELTICS

F Jayson Tatum

F Al Horford

C Robert Williams

G Marcus Smart

G Derrick White

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on the rivalry with Celtics: "“Obviously before we were here, it’s history. And some people still carry that weight, and it’s one of those things that you just have to inherit. Some people just don’t get it, they don’t get it. But when the Celtics come in, we always try to make it a dogfight.”

