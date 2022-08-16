Skip to main content

Boxer Jake Paul Dishes On His Relationship With Tyler Herro

Herro and Paul have developed a bond over the years

YouTube star and celebrity boxer Jake Paul and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro have developed a friendship. 

Paul recently spoke of their bond during an appearance on the Brendan Tobin and Leroy Hoard radio show

“It came from our security guards introducing each other," Paul said. "We both were always talking about each other. It just made sense to link up. Went to see him at a game and just been boys ever since…We interviewed him, and it was awesome. I know he doesn’t do that many interviews, it was cool to see a different side of him.”

Paul and Herro, who was last season's Sixth Man of the Year, are so close they often talk about Herro being involved in trade rumors. He has reportedly been package in several deals while the Heat make their play for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant or Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. 

“We do a bit," Paul said. "It was a sensitive subject, but we definitely harp on that. It should be good for the fans to get some sort of answer in the episode.” 

