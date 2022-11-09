Brooklyn Nets Change Their Mind, Hire Jacque Vaughn Instead Ime Udoka

If Miami Heat fans are upset about the way their team started the season, it could always be worse.

They could be fans of the Brooklyn Nets.

On Wednesday, the Nets continued their difficult season when they named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. The decision comes a week after they had planned to hire former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who suspended the season for inappropriate behavior in the workplace.

The coaching saga is on top of the Nets, who are just 4-7 despite a fielding a team that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. The Heat, who entered with high expectations are also off to a 4-7 start.

Vaughn is back for his second stint in Brooklyn. He was the interim coach in 2020, replacing Kenny Atkinson. Vaughn also coached the Orlando Magic from 2012-15.

The Heat don't face the Nets until Jan. 8 at FTX Arena. By then, both teams will hopefully have resolved their early-season issues. The Heat play the Charlotte Hornets Thursday at home.

