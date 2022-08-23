Brooklyn Nets Remaining In Tact Will Make Things Tougher For Miami Heat In The East

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced they intend to move forward with Kevin Durant. A day before, the Nets also made it known they plan on keeping guard Kyrie Irving.

With both likely unavailable, the Miami Heat are left at a standstill and face a tougher road in the Eastern Conference. Moments after the Durant announcement, the Nets improved their championship odds at sportsbooks. According to www.BetOnline.ag, their chances went from 14/1 to 15/2 and are now four spots ahead of the Heat.

After earning the No. 1 seed in the East last year, the Heat have arguably dropped to the fifth spot. They did the least in free agency among last year's top four seeds.

The Boston Celtics added guard Malcolm Brogdon and the Philadelphia 76ers signed former Heat forward P.J. Tucker. The Milwaukee Bucks also reeled in Joe Ingles.

The Nets, who signed T.J. Warren in the offseason, could go into this season with Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons. Last year they only struggled because Irving missed so many games because of the league's health and safety protocols.

A lineup that also includes Seth Curry and rookie Alondes Williams could make some noise in the East, which could be trouble for the Heat.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson