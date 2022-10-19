Skip to main content

Chicago Bulls' Goran Dragic Explains His Respect For Jimmy Butler

The two former teammates face off Wednesday in the season opener between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat

Even though they are no longer teammates, Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler remain close friends. 

The two square off in Wednesday's season opener at FTX Arena. 

“We’re still good friends. I respect Jimmy," Dragic told NBC Sports Chicago. I had so much fun playing with him. We just connected on the floor. I knew immediately what he was going to do when he set a screen. We just instantly created that chemistry. And off the floor, he’s a funny dude, man. He is different.”

Dragic and Butler played two seasons together, helping the Heat make the 2020 NBA Finals. Dragic said he's always respected Butler. 

“You go through those struggles and you grow as a human being and as a player," Dragic said. "And then when you get an opportunity, you know you have to take advantage. That’s why I respect him so much. He didn’t have the easiest way when he was growing up and when he first came into the league.”

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls

USATSI_19253290_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls, Betting Line, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
Jimmy on playmakers
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Explains The Jimmy Butler Mentality

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19222178_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Dealing With Yet Another Injury

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19233248_168389536_lowres
News

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Has The Brooklyn Nets Coming Out Of Eastern Conference

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18305297_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Among The Top 10 In NBA.Com Debut Power Rankings

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Explains The Importance Of Udonis Haslem

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19222056_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On Twitter Most-Hated List

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19212587_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Are The Same Yet Different This Season

By Shandel Richardson