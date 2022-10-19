Chicago Bulls' Goran Dragic Explains His Respect For Jimmy Butler

Even though they are no longer teammates, Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler remain close friends.

The two square off in Wednesday's season opener at FTX Arena.

“We’re still good friends. I respect Jimmy," Dragic told NBC Sports Chicago. I had so much fun playing with him. We just connected on the floor. I knew immediately what he was going to do when he set a screen. We just instantly created that chemistry. And off the floor, he’s a funny dude, man. He is different.”

Dragic and Butler played two seasons together, helping the Heat make the 2020 NBA Finals. Dragic said he's always respected Butler.

“You go through those struggles and you grow as a human being and as a player," Dragic said. "And then when you get an opportunity, you know you have to take advantage. That’s why I respect him so much. He didn’t have the easiest way when he was growing up and when he first came into the league.”

