Chris Bosh’s Post-Retirement Payments Has Similarities To Barry Bonilla

Bosh received his final payment of his installments from the Miami Heat.

Former Miami Heat All-Star Chris Bosh received the last of his salary payments Tuesday.

Bosh had been receiving payments of $434,393 twice-monthly since Nov. 15, 2017.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported this information, comparing it to the New York Mets paying Bobby Bonilla after his retirement.

The New York Mets have paid Bonilla $1.19 million every year since July 1, 2011, and will do so until 2035. In 2000, Mets agreed to buy out the remaining $5.9 million on Bonilla’s contract after his second term with the team. Per ESPN’s Dan Mullen, the team deferred to giving him payments of $1.2 million for 25 years starting in 2011. Bonilla won a World Series with the Miami Marlins in 1997.

Bosh's NBA career was cut short after suffering a blood clot in his leg in 2017. He tried to come back into the league, but the severity of this condition was too much to overcome. Bosh officially retired in 2019 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. His Heat jersey has been retired for his achievements.

Bosh was a member of the Heat during their two championships, creating The Big Three with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.