Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Breaks Down His Friendship With Erik Spoelstra

Swinney and Spoelstra have bounced coaching ideas off each other for the past several years

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had an extra fan in the stands for Wednesday's victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was in attendance because of his friendship with Spoelstra. Swinney is in South Florida to coach the Tigers this weekend in the Orange Bowl.

“I came down for a playoff game last May, so I’m 2-0,” Swinney said. “I let him (Heat coach Erik Spoelstra) know that last night.”

Swinney and Spoelstra were introduced through a mutual friend several years ago. They have maintained contact over the years. Spoelstra has even visited the Clemson campus.

“He reached out four or five years and wanted to come to Clemson,” Swinney said. “It was a really cool thing. He flew in for a day with one of his assistants."

Spoelstra and Swinney, who have won multiple championship, often exchange ideas how to continue the success.

“It doesn’t really matter what the sport is. If you’re in leadership and you’re dealing with people, there’s so much you can learn, especially when you’re in a competitive environment. “And even though he’s in pro basketball, you’re still dealing with young guys and competitive dynamics, culture, leadership, all those things. That’s how we first got to know each other. And we’ve stayed in touch throughout the years.”

