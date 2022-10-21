Skip to main content

Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Thought He Would Land With Miami Heat

Mitchell figured his workouts with Bam Adebayo would seal the deal

During NBA free agency, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell created news just by simply working out with Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo. 

Mitchell was playing with the Utah Jazz at the time but most felt he would land with the Heat via a trade. He ultimately was dealt to the Cavaliers in early September. 

Mitchell spoke about the situation during a recent appearance on the J.J. Redick podcast

“D.G.,” Mitchell said, referring to Cavs guard Darius Garland. “But we didn’t know any of this was happening. So we would be working out, and I said this to somebody, I was like, man I’m working out Bam and others and I’m thinking like, ‘This is just preparing. This is what it’s going to look like.’ And D.G. is right here.”

Mitchell thought the Jazz were going to trade him to the Heat, especially because he spent so much time in South Florida in the summer playing in Pro-Am games. 

“Miami, New York, where else?” Mitchell said. “Maybe Washington. Those were the three in my head that I thought, ‘Okay, if anything were to happen, it would probably be on that side.’”

