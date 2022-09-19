Skip to main content

Could The Miami Heat Make A Play For The Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan?

The Heat could reportedly make a move for DeRozan

The Miami Heat had a relatively quiet free agency season. 

They were unable to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets or Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell during the summer. Still, the Heat may be able to pull off a move at some point this season. 

David Thorpe of TrueHoop.com recently suggested Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan could be a potential target. He said the Heat have the trade assets to make it happnen, especially if the Bulls struggle early. 

"The Heat—with Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and Nikola Jović—have the pieces to bring DeRozan to South Beach," Thorpe wrote. "A DeRozan-Jimmy Butler wing pairing would give Miami a better offensive edge (especially if Butler doubles the number of 3s he took in the regular season, as he did in the playoffs) to overcome the Bucks and the Celtics without sacrificing overall defense. In return, the Bulls get a manageable contract in Robinson’s, a great prospect in Jović, and a budding star in Herro, who they would likely want the Heat to sign and extend as part of any deal."

Adding DeRozan would provide a proven complement to Jimmy Butler but are the Heat willing to part with Herro, Robinson and Jovic to make it happen? 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Is Russell Westbrook a good fit for the Heat. CLICK HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jimmy Butler still considered one of the league's villains. CLICK HERE

Heat's NBA 2K23 ratings revealed. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls

USATSI_10009285_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Has A Challenge For Dwyane Wade

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17988105_168389536_lowres
News

A Kelly Olynyk Reunion With The Miami Heat?

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18255504_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat To Hold Training Camp in the Bahamas

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_13900460_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player James Johnson Signs With Indiana Pacers

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19037185_168389536_lowres
News

Russell Wilson Returning To Play In Seattle Draws Comparisons to LeBron James' First Game Back In Cleveland

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18731713_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Reacts To Robert Sarver Decision

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18354711_168389536_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers Team President Daryl Morey Explains Why They Went After P.J. Tucker

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18373020_168389536_lowres
News

Three of Jimmy Butler’s Most Memorable Miami Heat Games on His 33rd Birthday

By Jayden Armant