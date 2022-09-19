Could The Miami Heat Make A Play For The Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan?

The Miami Heat had a relatively quiet free agency season.

They were unable to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets or Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell during the summer. Still, the Heat may be able to pull off a move at some point this season.

David Thorpe of TrueHoop.com recently suggested Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan could be a potential target. He said the Heat have the trade assets to make it happnen, especially if the Bulls struggle early.

"The Heat—with Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and Nikola Jović—have the pieces to bring DeRozan to South Beach," Thorpe wrote. "A DeRozan-Jimmy Butler wing pairing would give Miami a better offensive edge (especially if Butler doubles the number of 3s he took in the regular season, as he did in the playoffs) to overcome the Bucks and the Celtics without sacrificing overall defense. In return, the Bulls get a manageable contract in Robinson’s, a great prospect in Jović, and a budding star in Herro, who they would likely want the Heat to sign and extend as part of any deal."

Adding DeRozan would provide a proven complement to Jimmy Butler but are the Heat willing to part with Herro, Robinson and Jovic to make it happen?

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.