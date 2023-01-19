Dallas Mavericks' Christian Wood Out Friday Against Miami Heat

Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET

Where: AmericanAirlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: +2

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Mavericks meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. Miami has won 17 of the last 22 overall against Dallas. The Heat are 37-34 all-time versus the Mavs during the regular season, including 19-17 in home games and 18-17 in road games. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Mavericks, Christian Wood (thumb) is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

MAVERICKS

F Tim Hardaway Jr

F TBD

C Dwight Powell

G Luka Doncic

G Spencer Dinwiddie

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kyle Lowry on Bam Adebayo: "Bam is playing his ass off right now. He'll be an All-Star. He should be. He will be, I think. His production has been unbelievable."

