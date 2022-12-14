Detroit Pistons Forward Bojan Bogdanovic to Miami Heat?

The Miami Heat’s inconsistency has left them with a 13-15 record and contemplating change.

Most of the team from last year remained but several Eastern Conference teams improved during the offseason. In order to contend for another championship, Miami will most likely have to get outside help.

Thursday is the first day players are available to be traded. One of the players drawing interest from the Heat is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic according to HoopsHype writer Mike Scotto.

Heat fans have begged for flanking Bogdanovic next to Jimmy Butler, giving them another scoring threat.

Though never an All-Star, Bogdanovic is a consistent scorer. He’s averaged 15.3 points for his career, and is at 21 this season. Bogdanovic had 31 points, three steals and five assists in the Pistons' win at the Heat Dec. 6.

Miami could use his consistent scoring. Bam Adebayo is playing more aggressive but the Heat still need someone at the four who can either give them size or consistently score.

Caleb Martin is decent but most feel he is better as a wing player off the bench. Bogdanovic would be a solid addition to Miami to help their playoff hopes.

