Do the Miami Dolphins’ Trades Make the Miami Heat Look Bad in Comparison?

While the Dolphins were busy at trade deadline, the Heat have failed to make any adjustments the past couple months.

The Miami Heat were one shot from making the NBA Finals last season.

Still, it was clear Miami needed another high-level player alongside Jimmy Butler. Many thought another major acquisition would put the Heat over the top and make them a contender again.

The Heat decided against upgrades while their football counterparts, the Miami Dolphins made transactions to further elevate their roster just before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. They added linebacker Bradley Chubb (Denver Broncos) and running back Jeff Wilson (San Francisco 49ers).

The Heat had opportunities to acquire Donovan Mitchell or Kevin Durant during the offseason, but failed to complete a deal. They also lost starting forward P.J. Tucker, their intangibles player.

Now, the need for another All-Star player is crucial. The Heat were 2-5 entering Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena.

Some have already written off the Heat.

Former NBA stars Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently criticized the team as well.

“I think with them, they gotta do it collectively, and I just ain’t seeing it right now,” Pierce said.

Heat fans have called on president Pat Riley to make a move but the team has remained stagnant because they are content with the current roster.

“I like the team that we have," Riley said after last season ended. "I like the core, so let's see where we can go internally and let's see where we can go if something presents itself.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.