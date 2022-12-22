Does Jayson Tatum's Revelation Give The Miami Heat Hope Things Can Turn Around?

The Boston Celtics have lost six of 10 games, including three straight

At one point, the Boston Celtics appeared they were going to run away with the Eastern Conference.

Lately, they have hit a few bumps after losing six of their last 10 games, including three straight. After Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, MVP candidate Jayson Tatum gave his thoughts on the state of the team.

"We gotta learn how to win again," Tatum said. "I think it’s not as simple as that, but we have to get back to having fun. I think we are playing a little timid, a little tight. Basketball is supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be loose."

If the mighty Celtics can hit rough patches, it should bode well for the Miami Heat. The Heat have dealt with inconsistency all season, sitting at 16-16 entering Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers just so happen to be the team that defeated the Celtics Wednesday. It is the Heat's first chance to rebound after having their four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Tuesday's loss to Chicago. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. CLICK HERE

Victor Oladipo makes first start of the season. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com