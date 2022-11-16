Does Kevin Durant Starting Lineup Quote Eliminate Him From LeBron James Conversation?
Throughout their NBA careers, LeBron James and Kevin Durant have often been compared to each other.
At one point, they were considered the top two players in the league. While James has never publicly criticized his teammates, Durant appeared to when discussing his teammates with the Brooklyn Nets. In an interview with Bleacher Report, he hinted he needed more to win a championship in Brooklyn.
“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? You expect us to win because I’m out there.”
James was often criticized when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2010 so he could team with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami. At the time, they were all considered among the league's top 10 players. Despite James leaving, he was never critical of his situation in Cleveland. He just said he wanted to be in a better environment so he could win titles.
MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES
Max Strus proving he is capable . CLICK HERE
Read More
Porn website bids on new name for the Heat's arena. CLICK HERE
Rapper J. Cole makes an appearance at Heat vs. Hornets. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com