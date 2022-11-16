Does Kevin Durant Starting Lineup Quote Eliminate Him From LeBron James Conversation?

Throughout their NBA careers, LeBron James and Kevin Durant have often been compared to each other.

At one point, they were considered the top two players in the league. While James has never publicly criticized his teammates, Durant appeared to when discussing his teammates with the Brooklyn Nets. In an interview with Bleacher Report, he hinted he needed more to win a championship in Brooklyn.

“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? You expect us to win because I’m out there.”

James was often criticized when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2010 so he could team with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami. At the time, they were all considered among the league's top 10 players. Despite James leaving, he was never critical of his situation in Cleveland. He just said he wanted to be in a better environment so he could win titles.

