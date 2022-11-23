Does The Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Play Better With Tyler Herro Out Of The Starting Lineup?

An ankle injury has kept Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro out of the lineup with an ankle injury since the Heat’s 101-99 loss to the Indiana Pacers Nov. 4.

Some fans are concerned about the eight games Herro has missed, especially now he is a starter and was given a hefty contract in the offseason. Herro's absence has also showed an increased production from guard Kyle Lowry.

Without Herro in the lineup, Lowry averages 15.8 points, seven assists and 5.8 rebounds with a plus-minus of 3.7. With Herro, Lowry is at 13.2 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds and a -3.2.

Lowry and Herro began the season in the starting lineup. The recent stretch without Herro has provided Lowry more opportunities as a playmaker and facilitate the offense. Herro is more of a scorer who needs touches to get involved.

One Twitter user elaborated on why they believe Lowry and Herro together aren't a good fit.

“Herro barely passes when he has the ball,” the fan said. “It’s hard for Lowry to actually get a feel for the game with Herro on the court. Either make Herro the PG and let Lowry lead the bench unit or let Lowry run the offense. Can’t be both.”

Herro is listed as questionable against Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

