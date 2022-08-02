Donovan Mitchell And Bam Adebayo Once Again Spark Trade Speculation After Pro League Appearance

Although the trade rumors surrounding Donovan Mitchell joining the Miami Heat have died down, they have hit another spark.

A recent video of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo teaming up in the Miami Pro League went viral.

The video, posted July 29 on social media showed Miami fans urging Mitchell to join the Heat.

Mitchell, who averaged 25 points last season, has been mentioned in trade speculation with several teams, including the Heat and New York Knicks.

Even though Mitchell might have an internal connection with the Knicks because he is a New York native, he is also well-connected with the Heat. Not only is he close friends with Adebayo but one of the minority owners of the Jazz is Heat legend Dwyane Wade. It has been reported in the past the reason Wade joined the Jazz was because of Mitchell, who he considers his “little brother”.

The Knicks are the frontrunners of acquiring Mitchell because they have more draft pick assets, but it's too early to count out the Heat and team president Pat Riley.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson