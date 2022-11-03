Dwyane Wade Denies Ex-Wife's Claim He Is Trying From Profit From Transgender Daughter

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade responded to his ex-wife's claim that he is trying to profit off his transgender daughter, Zaya.

Wade took to social media to make his point.

'Zaya is not the same 3 year (sic) child anymore and she is screaming that to the world but most importantly to her mother," Wade wrote on Instagram. "No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them.

'This isn't a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life!'"

Wade is considered the greatest player in Heat history. He is the franchise leader in points scored and helped lead them to three NBA championships.

“I’m very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” Wade wrote. “I’ve given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child’s needs for her LIFE! She won’t do it!”

