Skip to main content

Dwyane Wade Denies Ex-Wife's Claim He Is Trying From Profit From Transgender Daughter

Wade releases statement to deny the claim by his ex-wife

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade responded to his ex-wife's claim that he is trying to profit off his transgender daughter, Zaya. 

Wade took to social media to make his point. 

'Zaya is not the same 3 year (sic) child anymore and she is screaming that to the world but most importantly to her mother," Wade wrote on Instagram. "No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them.

'This isn't a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life!'" 

Wade is considered the greatest player in Heat history. He is the franchise leader in points scored and helped lead them to three NBA championships.  

“I’m very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” Wade wrote. “I’ve given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child’s needs for her LIFE! She won’t do it!” 

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill becoming a fan of the Heat. CLICK HERE

A look at the Heat's City Edition jerseys. CLICK HERE

Has the Miami Heat's championship window closed? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_19341438_168389536_lowres
News

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving's Tweet

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19348325_168389536_lowres
News

Sacramento Kings Coach Mike Brown Says Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Traveled On Winning Basket

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19348608_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against The Sacramento Kings

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19348454_168389536_lowres
News

How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted After Wednesday's Victory Against The Sacramento Kings

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19290046_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Wants to Start Attending Heat Games

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19324772_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch The Sacramento Kings At Miami Heat Game, Betting Odds, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19342689_168389536_lowres
News

How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Tuesday's Victory Against The Golden State Warriors

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19342706_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaway From The Miami Heat's Victory Against The Golden State Warriors

By Cory Nelson