Skip to main content

Dwyane Wade Makes Plea To Baltimore Ravens O-Line To Protect QB Lamar Jackson

Wade has concerns after Jackson and the Ravens failed to agree to a contract extension

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made headlines after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal in the final year of his rookie contract. 

Many have weighed in on the situation, including former Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade.

“Ravens o-line, protect Lamar Jackson at all cost this season,” Wade tweeted.

Wade knows what this year could mean for Jackson. If he gets injured or plays poorly, he risks losing money by playing without a guaranteed long-term contract. While Jackson has played well, the future is always unknown. In addition, the Ravens allowed the second-most sacks in the league last season, increasing the chances of injury for Jackson. 

Given the extensions granted to star quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Jackson was left out despite being one of the most electric, young quarterbacks.  

He is a two-time Pro Bowler and was league MVP in 2019. Jackson is mostly to blame for his situation because he represents himself, going against hiring an agent. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jackson recently told ESPN he wants to focus on football, not money. 

“I want to win at the end of the day,” Jackson said. “I just want to be great. I just want to work with my brothers. I don't want to leave them out there hanging. That's not me. That's never been me.”

.MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Is Russell Westbrook a good fit for the Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler still considered one of the league's villains. CLICK HERE

Heat's NBA 2K23 ratings revealed. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_18007407_168389536_lowres (1)
News

How Chicago Winters, A Basement and Voit Basketball Helped Tim Hardaway Develop The Crossover

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_8366865_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Norris Cole's NBA Comeback Bid Continues With Game-Winner In AmeriCup

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17768298_168389536_lowres
News

Top Goal For Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven Is Being A Rotational Player This Season

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7955305_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison Pays Respects To Queen Elizabeth II

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18679980_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Gives Props to Sue Bird Upon Retirement

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18041554_168389536_lowres
News

Report Suggests Russell Westbrook A Good Fit For The Miami Heat

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18390927_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Considered Among League's Villains

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17983964_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Show Their Appreciation For Markieff Morris' One Year With Organization

By Shandel Richardson