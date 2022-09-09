Dwyane Wade Makes Plea To Baltimore Ravens O-Line To Protect QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made headlines after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal in the final year of his rookie contract.

Many have weighed in on the situation, including former Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade.

“Ravens o-line, protect Lamar Jackson at all cost this season,” Wade tweeted.

Wade knows what this year could mean for Jackson. If he gets injured or plays poorly, he risks losing money by playing without a guaranteed long-term contract. While Jackson has played well, the future is always unknown. In addition, the Ravens allowed the second-most sacks in the league last season, increasing the chances of injury for Jackson.

Given the extensions granted to star quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Jackson was left out despite being one of the most electric, young quarterbacks.

He is a two-time Pro Bowler and was league MVP in 2019. Jackson is mostly to blame for his situation because he represents himself, going against hiring an agent.

Jackson recently told ESPN he wants to focus on football, not money.

“I want to win at the end of the day,” Jackson said. “I just want to be great. I just want to work with my brothers. I don't want to leave them out there hanging. That's not me. That's never been me.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant