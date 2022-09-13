Skip to main content

Dwyane Wade Praises Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Geno Smith

Smith, a South Florida native, had big game in season opener
On Monday night, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the visiting Denver Broncos 17-16. 

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson as quarterback, was the star of the game. He completed 23 of his 28 passes and threw two touchdowns.

In the postgame interview, Smith said, “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though.” He was referring to the constant criticism of never projecting the ability to be anything more than an ordinary quarterback.

Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade then tweeted, “They wrote me off .. but I didn’t write back. Ok Geno.”

Wade can relate to Smith being written off by the league.

During the 2006-2007 season, just one year after delivering the Heat their first NBA championship, Wade appeared in only 51 games due to a shoulder injury. He dealt with knee issues the following season.

Although the injuries held Wade back on the court, he managed to benefit from them in another way. His setbacks led to a motivating sneaker commercial from Converse.

Once he recovered from his injuries, Wade bounced back. In the 2008-2009, he led the league in scoring and helped put the Heat back in the playoffs. 

If that wasn’t enough, Wade captured back-to-back championships with LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2012 and 2013.

