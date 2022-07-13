Skip to main content

Dwyane Wade Wants Donovan Mitchell on the Miami Heat?

The three-time champion responded to a fan asking if he wanted Mitchell in Miami.

Dwyane Wade has been known to observe young talented NBA players. 

His latest was towards Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell is back on the trade market and the Miami Heat are among the favorites to land him. A video by surfaced on social media showing Wade approving of Mitchell as a member of the Heat.

The two have been connected in the past. Wade, who is part owner of the Jazz, was seen coaching Mitchell from the sidelines of Game 1 of the 2021 Western Conference semifinals. He was spotted again practicing with Mitchell before a playoff game this previous postseason.

Wade even went on J.J. Redick’s podcast after Mitchell’s 57-point performance against the Denver Nuggets in 2020. He said he sees more similarities with himself and Mitchell than any other NBA player.

This connection is another sign of optimism for Heat fans who want to see Mitchell in Miami next season.

The shooting guard averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Mitchell alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could create a Big Three, which is the formula for many championship-level teams. 

