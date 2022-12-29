Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Behind Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Win 10th Straight

After a slow start, things are finally coming together for the Durant/Irving-led Nets

The Brooklyn Nets held on against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday to win their 10th straight.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points, which totaled to 50 percent of Brooklyn’s offense. After a drama-filled start, Irving is back to his elite form.

Atlanta was without star guard Trae Young, leaving the scoring to John Collins and Dejounte Murray.

OTHER NOTES

-The Milwaukee Bucks are slowly moving down the Eastern Conference standings after four consecutive losses.

The latest came in overtime against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. The Bucks were without Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo to put up an MVP-level performance. He finished with 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists.

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan countered with 42 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. After being No. 1 in Conference standings, Milwaukee is now just a half game ahead of the fourth-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

-The Bradley Beal-less Washington Wizards handed a crushing defeat to the Phoenix Suns. The Wizards got key contributions from Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura. This was the Suns’ second straight game without star Devin Booker, who will be sidelined for at least a month with a groin injury.

-The Detroit Pistons won their ninth game of the season with a 121-101 victory against the Orlando Magic, but it was more about an altercation between Pistons guard Killian Hayes and Magic forward Moe Wagner.

The incident began with Wagner pushing Hayes into the bench while both were chasing a loose ball. It ended with Hayes landing a punch to the back of Wagner's head that left him dazed. All players involved, including Hamidou Diallo, were ejected.

The scuffle brought up memories of the infamous "Malice at The Palace," a bench-clearing brawl in 2004 between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons that involved fans.

As for the game, Alec Burks and Saddiq Bey combined for 60 points to lead the Pistons.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.